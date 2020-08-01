Strade Bianche LIVE - The first cycling Classic of the summer

Live updates of Strade Bianche as the men's rearranged cycling season begins in Italy.

65km remaining – Trio of domestiques launched up the road

Play Icon

Strade Bianche Peter Sagan before Strade Bianche: 'It's going to be very tough!' 2 HOURS AGO

Marcus Burghardt (Bora Hansgrohe), Bob Jungels (Deceuninck QuickStep) and Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling) have launched an attack off the front of the peloton. These three are all incredibly powerful riders in their own rights, but each has a more fancied leader for this race. Tactically it's a great move, because any teams to miss out, INEOS, Astana and Alpecin-Fenix being the main ones, will have serious worries about the victors emerging from this move.

Will Astana and INEOS chase? Or keep their powder dry in anticipation of a bigger and more threatening attack to come from the likes of Alaphilippe or Woods? Deceuninck are in the enviable position of having at least three potential winners of this race, so don't be surprised to see them use their patented 'Just Keep Attacking Until Somebody In A Blue Jersey Wins' stratagem today.

72km remaining – Big guns to the fore

The peloton is charging along now, with a lot of the forcing being done by Julian Alaphilippe, Mathieu van der Poel and Daniel Oss (a vital domestique for Peter Sagan). Not so much as a peep out of Michal Kwiatkowski, yet today, another rider who has been heavily tipped for the win .

Others who will believe they have a shot at victory include Olympic champion, Greg van Avermaet, the Astana duo Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko, former champ, Tiesj Benoot, and Canadian punchy-climber MIchael Woods and his homegrown EF Pro Cycling teammate Alberto Bettiol, who you will remember pulled off that spectacular surprise win at Flanders last year..

80km remaining – Here we go!

That's the end of Simon Pellaud's little adventure in the excoriating Italian sunshine. He's been caught by the peloton.

With about two hours of racing remaining, we are sure to see plenty of counter attacks before the day is out. It's extremely rare for Strade Bianche to come down to a bunch finish, with typically one rider or a small elite group fighting it out.

89km remaining – empty streets in Siena

In the last few years the finish of Strade Bianche, with the massive crowds lining the steep and narrow paved streets of Siena, has become one of the most iconic in the sport. Today, however, there will be no spectators behind the barriers due to covid-19 restrictions. We just caught a glimpse of them in the finale of the women's race and it looked kinda sad and spooky – a reminder that while bike racing has returned, things are not 'back to normal' just yet.

Result! – Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Womens's Strade Bianche 2020

After catching heroic lone leader, Mavi Garcia, in the final 10km, the Dutchwoman backed herself to close things out in the final, effectively riding the last part of the race on the front with Garcia in her slipstream. In the end, van Vleuten was able to ride away from the Spanish Alé BTC Ljubljana rider in the last kilometre, finishing solo – as most people predicted she would.

It seems the women's 2020 season has resumed in much the same vein that it left off, with Annemiek van Vleuten in barnstorming form. A brilliant breakthrough ride from Mavi Garcia.

98km remaining - Remember this guy?

It seems like another lifetime ago when Peter Sagan was winning one-day classics seemingly at will, but even then he never quite managed a victory in Strade Bianche. Two second places prove he knows how to make it to the final selection – could this be the year he makes it to the top step of the podium in Siena? Here he is chatting in his own inimitable style before today's start.

Play Icon WATCH Peter Sagan before Strade Bianche: 'It's going to be very tough!' 00:01:15

10km remaining - Women's race set for a spectacular finale

Mavi Garcia (Alé BTC Ljubljana) is currently being chased down by Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott) – who else. The Spanish rider had three minutes of lead a little while ago, but the world champ has cannibalised that gap and it's now just half a minute. Will the Dutchwoman make it two Strade Bianche wins from two, or can the Spaniard hold out?

105km remaining - Dillier out with covid-19 positive test

We've seen a couple of withdrawals today, the most notable of which was actually before racing began. Silvain Dillier, the former Swiss national champion who rides for AG2R La Mondiale, returned a postive covid-19 test and – despite being down to race here – did not make it to the start line. The team has announced that he will be heading for quarantine immediately. The Swiss has been reported as having said "I'm really bummed by this. I am the healthiest person in the world. I have had several tests in the past few days and they were all negative. Even with a blood test, all values were good."

Also out of the race is Sam Bewley of Mitchelton Scott, who did start, but abandoned fairly early on.

Pellaud has separated himself from the rest of the break. He's being shown as a lone leader up the road, with a healthy 3'30" advantage.

120km remaining - Pellaud up for a fight

After a frenetic opening to the race, with several big name riders including Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck QuickStep) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo) encountering minor mechanical issues, a breakaway has formed. It was being led by Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) who was really the primary instigator of the move. With him for company were Nicola Bagioli (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Iuri Filosi (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Corné Van Kessel (Circus-Wanty Gobert) and Benjamin Declercq (Arkéa-Samsic).

However! At the moment, while the leaders have about two minutes of advantage, Pellaud, seemingly not convinced by the makeup of the group – or possibly the efforts being put in by his collaborators – has forged on again solo.

Welcome home, folks!

We're back in the saddle for the first cycling live blog of the season and you couldn't wish for a more picturesque and exciting race with which to kick things off. That's right, it's time to watch the peloton rumble over the iconic white roads of Tuscany, it's time for Strade Bianche.

Strade Bianche Wout van Aert aiming for Strade Bianche podium hat-trick 08/07/2020 AT 09:48