Julian Alaphilippe says Strade Bianche deserves Monument status ahead of his appearance in Siena this weekend.
The 28-year-old lines up in Bianche hoping to overcome Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo–Visma) to replicate his 2019 victory.
The 2020 UCI road racing world champion set up teammate Davide Ballerini to win the Spring Classics opener at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend.
Ahead of the iconic race the Deceuninck–QuickStep rider holds Strade Bianche in high regard, alongside Monument one-day races.
“For me it’s one of the most beautiful races. I really love this race. It was always nice to watch on the television, before I did it for the first time. I was so happy to discover the race, and to win [in 2019]," he said.
It’s a race for me that’s as important as a Monument. It’s a beautiful race, always spectacular. Maybe not a Monument, but it deserves it.
Alaphilippe added: “From my side, I’m just so happy to take to the start on Saturday with a big motivation.
“We have a strong team so we have to be smart and in the end it’s a really hard race, so the legs talk.”
