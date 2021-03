Cycling

Strade Bianche 2021 cycling video - 'Blimey' - Dog suddenly appears on the road during race

Strade Bianche 2021 cycling video - 'Blimey' - A dog suddenly appears on the road during the race as the cyclists pass him. Mathieu van der Poel produced a spectacular victory to clinch the 2021 Strade Bianche title in style. The 26-year-old came up with a number of magical bursts just when he needed to and had too much for his rivals to seal a memorable win.

00:00:12, 3 hours ago