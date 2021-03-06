Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) produced a stunning finish to win Strade Bianche Donne for the first time.

The Dutch rider broke clear from a star-studded group with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek–Segafredo) in the final 6km and then pulled away with a burst of acceleration on the final climb to the finish.

Borghini came in second with Van den Broek-Blaak’s team-mate Anna Van der Breggen in third.

Strade Bianche Van den Broek-Blaak takes to podium after Strade Bianche Donne win AN HOUR AGO

The teamwork of SD Worx proved crucial in the win as Borghini was forced to do all the work herself in the two-rider break to avoid being caught and then couldn't go with Van den Broek-Blaak when she attacked.

"I felt pretty good but it was not really the plan for me to win today. We have such an amazing team, so it was unexpected," said Van den Broek-Blaak.

"Yesterday, we made a plan and, actually, from the beginning everything went well. The plan worked out straight away and everyone was super motivated and focused in the race.

'It wasn't the plan for me to win' - Van den Broek-Blaak on Strade Bianche Donne win

"We were there with four in a group of 11 so, of course, we can play the game. It was my job to try it again and Elisa came with me. I was not allowed to ride and I thought it was super smart because normally I cannot follow Elisa on the climbs so I was scared about her.

With 1km to go, I could feel she broke and that I still had something left in the tank. It’s one of my best races in my career.

After a frenetic start that saw a huge splintering of the peloton, it was Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) and Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) who led as the race passed the fifth gravel section with around 45km remaining.

Van den Broek-Blaak takes to podium after Strade Bianche Donne win

But the duo were caught and passed 10km later by a group of eight riders.

The eight was whittled down to four - Mavi Garcia (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Ellen Van Dijk (Trek Segafredo), Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing) and Van den Broek-Blaak – after a tough climb.

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak Image credit: Getty Images

However, they couldn’t keep away from the likes of defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) as the leading group swelled with the finish line approaching.

Van Vleuten and Vos looked the strongest as they dropped their rivals on a gravel climb, but the attack wasn’t decisive as the main contenders came together with 8km remaining.

Van den Broek-Blaak and Longo Borghini then pulled away and the former rode to victory with a push up the final climb.

Strade Bianche 'It wasn't the plan for me to win' - Van den Broek-Blaak on Strade Bianche Donne win AN HOUR AGO