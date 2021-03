Cycling

Strade Bianche cycling 2021 - Highlights: Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Strade Bianche Donne

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Anna Van der Breggen made it a day to remember for SD Worx as they came first and second at Strade Bianche Donne. Van den Broek-Blaak powered clear of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek–Segafredo) inside the final 500km to secure victory. Strade Bianche was live on Eurosport, watch live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

00:02:15, 4 hours ago