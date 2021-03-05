Follow live comments from 12:50 GMT

The Bradley Wiggins Show returns on Monday, with Israel Start-Up Nation sports director Cherie Pridham dropping in for the opening episode.

Pridham said Chris Froome's recovery is "almost 99% done" and talked up his chances of winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France.

“Why not? It’s one of the instrumental reasons why we brought him on board, you know, to give that a go," she said.

"We’re a long way out still in terms of thinking about the Tour de France, but we are building in the background and I think from what I’ve seen and heard from his coaches, and from the performance team, that you know, he’s on track. Mainly and most importantly, he’s recovering – his rehab is almost 99% done.”

