Follow live comments from 11:30 GMT

Cycling Strade Bianche | Ad-Free 11:30-12:25

Women in sport special headlines International Women’s Day on Eurosport

Strade Bianche Strade Bianche 2021 - Men's race LIVE 4 HOURS AGO

On Monday March 8, Eurosport UK will deliver a variety of multi-platform content celebrating International Women’s Day.

IWD Women in Sport, a brand new hour-long special – airing at 7pm on Eurosport 1, will headline the day’s activity, featuring honest and insightful opinion around key issues and talking points across a broad range of sport.

Orla Chennaoui, the face of Eurosport’s Grand Tour cycling coverage, will host the discussion with guests including former England netball head coach Tracey Neville, former British tennis number one Annabel Croft and UCI professional cyclist Lizzy Banks. Further interviews include 12-time snooker world champion Reanne Evans and Faye Ho – entrepreneur and the newest owner of a British Superbike and road racing team.

‘We get trolled a lot more than men’ – Tracey Neville on the life of a woman in sport

How to watch the event

Strade Bianche 2021 is live on Eurosport.

- - -

Cycling is back! Watch the biggest races from the 2021 season. Sign up here for 50% off, 100% non-stop thrills

Strade Bianche Alaphilippe: Strade Bianche deserves Monument status 5 HOURS AGO