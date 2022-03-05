There was an astonishing crash involving a large group and Julian Alaphilippe as the wind wreaked havoc during Strade Bianche.

During a seemingly innocuous section of open road, gusts of wind suddenly swept through and all it took was one rider to tumble to bring down the group in a shocking moment. Fortunately, it was a soft landing and all the riders were able to get back to their feet.

The incident rocked the early stages of the famous gravel classic and Eurosport commentators Rob Hatch and Adam Blythe were as stunned as anyone by the impact from the wind on the group.

"A big crash! Lots of riders going down in the peloton," Hatch said.

"The world champion among them, and other riders able to ride away. The wind blowing a gale, and look at that - a rider on his own, blown off his bike.

"Riders trying to get back on their bikes and just being blown off to the side. Absolutely incredible!

"Spectacular images, but not necessarily for the right reason. The wind was right across the road there."

"Bang!" Blythe added. "It is just the wind forcing riders off. So many riders, and as you look towards the back, there are riders just coming down.

"The wind is just blowing through the riders. It is just massive!"

The replays in the below video offer a different perspective to the one above, which clearly shows the extent of the wind and the flip through the air that Alaphilippe suffered as a result of the knock.

Bradley Wiggins, on his motorbike to bring a unique perspective for Eurosport, gave his views in the video below on the "chaos" being brought about by the savage wind.

Earlier in the day, A stunning ride from Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) saw the Belgian sprint to a brilliant Strade Bianche Donne victory ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten.

It all came down to a dramatic finale in front of plenty of passionate fans, and it was Kopecky who had just enough in the tank to take the triumph after 136km of tough racing.

The 26-year-old was pushed to the absolute limit by Van Vleuten, who looked as though she could grab victory herself in trademark fashion, but came up agonisingly short.

