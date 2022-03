Cycling

Cycling highlights: 'Fabulous' Lotte Kopecky takes inspired victory at Strade Bianche Donne

The 2022 edition of Strade Bianche Donne came down to a thrilling final sprint between Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in front of an animated crowd, and it was the Belgian who grabbed victory in dramatic fashion. At the end of what was a very exciting race, Kopecky had just enough to edge out Van Vleuten.

00:04:01, an hour ago