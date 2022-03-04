Premium Cycling Strade Bianche 10:30-16:00

Stay tuned for live text comments from Nick Christian

WHO IS RACING STRADE BIANCHE?

No Wout, no Mathieu – no fun? Not necessarily. While defending champion Van der Poel continues his return from injury and last weekend’s Omloop winner Van Aert, the 2020 champion, is instead riding Paris-Nice from Sunday, there will be three former winners on the startlist.

The 2019 champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is the pick of the bunch although 2018 winner Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) showed much promise for his new team over Opening Weekend and will hope to play a decisive role in the race. It’s now been five years since Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski picked up the second of his Strade Bianche wins and he’s part of an intriguing Ineos Grenadiers squad that also includes Briton Geraint Thomas, and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz. Tom Pidcock is a late absentee with a stomach virus.

Other big names to consider are Greg van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroen), Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost), Gianni Moscon and Miguel Angel Lopez (both Astana Qazaqstan), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Sepp Kuss and Tom Dumoulin (both Jumbo-Visma), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

One thing is certain: the absence of the last two winners should make for a more unpredictable and open race - and for fans, that can be no bad thing, even if we also relish the duels between Van Aert and Van der Poel.

WHAT IS THE ROUTE?

The men’s route is 184km long and features 11 sections of white roads, or strade bianche, through the rolling hills of Tuscany on an anti-clockwise out-and-back loop south of Siena. In total there’s 63km of gravel, the longest section being 11.9km and the shortest just 800m.

The predominantly uphill section of Monte Sante Marie is 11.5km long and comes with 54km remaining, making it a potential springboard for an attack. The biggest climb of the day is the paved ascent to Montalcino after just 60km of racing. As the riders approach Siena they will face the 15% gradients of the Colle Pinzuto ahead of a series of technical descents towards the foot of the final brutal ramp into Siena, which peaks at 16%.

