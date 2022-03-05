Tadej Pogacar does not register how good he is, that's according to Eurosport's cycling experts on the Breakaway after his Strade Bianche masterclass.

Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was imperious as he took a scintillating Strade Bianche victory as brutal winds caused chaos and a shock Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) crash early on.

The 23-year-old Slovenian, a two-time Tour de France winner, showed his class again as he pulled away and held his composure to close out another fine victory under pressure.

The beautiful 184km route into Siena saw Pogacar power clear with a decisive attack with 50km to go and he was all alone as he cruised to a comprehensive triumph in some style.

It was a performance that Orla Chennaoui, Dan Lloyd and Adam Blythe could hardly fathom.

"Once he attacked, he did that perfectly," said Blythe on the Breakaway post-race show.

"He is a very capable time trialler, one of the best in the world at it, so he knew what he had to do. Once he got that gap and saw that no one was behind, he knows what he can do and what he can hold.

"I think he was just comfortable all the way to the finish. What I really like about him is that he still does not quite register how good he is."

Chennaoui added: "There is that lack of arrogance with him, despite everything he has done so early in his career. He is having fun on the bike and it is wonderful to see. He is only getting started."

Lloyd concurred: "You would have thought there would be that weight of pressure and expectation, but for him, it does not seem to have changed at all.

"The scary thing for his opponents is that he is so carefree despite being so dominant. He just had an extra gear, an extra amount of power."

Early on, there was an astonishing crash involving a large group and Alaphilippe as the wind wreaked havoc in a period of huge drama in an otherwise innocuous, open section of the race.

Much to everyone's surprise, gusts of wind suddenly swept through and all it took was one rider to tumble to bring down the group in a shocking moment.

Fortunately, it was a soft landing and all the riders were able to get back to their feet, but the damage was done for many.

"I have never seen anything like that," responded Lloyd as the trio watched back over the footage and gave their analysis.

Bradley Wiggins, on his motorbike to bring a unique perspective for Eurosport, gave his views in the video below on the "chaos" being brought about by the savage wind.

