Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was imperious as he took a scintillating Strade Bianche victory as brutal winds caused chaos and a shock Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) crash early on.

The 23-year-old Slovenian, a two-time Tour de France winner, showed his class again as he pulled away and held his composure to close out another fine victory under pressure.

The beautiful 184km route into Siena saw Pogacar power clear with a decisive attack with 50km to go and he was all alone as he cruised to a comprehensive triumph in some style.

Early on, there was an astonishing crash involving a large group and Alaphilippe as the wind wreaked havoc in a period of huge drama in an otherwise innocuous, open section of the race.

Much to everyone's surprise, gusts of wind suddenly swept through and all it took was one rider to tumble to bring down the group in a shocking moment. Fortunately, it was a soft landing and all the riders were able to get back to their feet, but the damage was done for many.

