Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi has died following an accident in the Overland gravel race in Vermont on Saturday.

Kangangi crashed at high speed during the 59-mile dirt-road race and has been confirmed to have passed away.

The 33-year-old was considered one of Kenya’s best talents in cycling.

“Sule is our captain, friend, brother,” his Team Amani posted on social media.

“He is also a father, husband and son. Gaping holes are left when giant’s fall. Sule was a giant. “Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realization of his dream.”

Kangangi represented Kenya at the All Africa Games and the Commonwealth Games. He also old rode for UCI Continental team Bike Aid.

Family, friends and other big names in Kenya have been paying tribute to Kangang.

“It is with shock that I have received the sad news that Sule Kangangi passed away after a tragic crash in the United States,” tweeted Rachel Ruto, wife of Kenya’s president-elect Williams Ruto.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, and the entire cycling community, that has lost a talented cyclist, a mentor and a friend.”

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome added: “Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with Sule’s friends and family. RIP Sule Kangangi.”

