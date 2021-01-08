Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and his UAE Emirates teammates has been vaccinated against Covid-19 at a training camp in Abu Dhabi, the team said on Friday.

"The riders and staff of the Tour de France 2020 winning team UAE Team Emirates have taken the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention approved Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG," UAE Emirates said in a statement.

A total of 27 riders, including the Tour de France 2020 winner Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, plus 32 staff have now received the vaccine.

Commenting on receiving the vaccine, UAE Team Emirates Principal Mauro Gianetti said: "As a UAE team we are enormously proud of the efforts the nation and its leadership has taken at every level to both combat the impact of the Covid -19 pandemic and to be a leader in the efforts to bring life back to normal.

"The whole team is delighted to have been given the opportunity to protect ourselves and others through taking the vaccine and we would like to congratulate the UAE and all partners of this program for their incredible work to make this happen."

Additional reporting from Reuters.

