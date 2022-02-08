Tadej Pogacar has contracted Covid-19, as the UAE Team Emirates rider continued his early season training.

The current Tour de France champion experienced minor symptoms and has completed the required isolation period. He has been able to return to training but has to be further examined before he is given the green light to step up his workload.

He is due to take part in the UAE Tour which begins on February 20, in his first competitive action for the year.

The rider confirmed his return to training when he posted a video with Michael Matthews of the pair training.

“Tadej tested positive for the virus and had mild symptoms. As per guidelines, and in the interest of his health, and the greater community, he underwent the mandatory isolation and recovery period, before resuming light training,” confirmed medical director Dr. Adrian Rotunno.

“He is still due to undergo some final medical clearance testing, but should be on track to resume his preparation for his first race of the season, the UAE Tour.”

The UCI stipulates that riders who contract coronavirus are obliged to have certain tests on their heart and lungs in order to make sure they are fit to return to action.

Pogacar has already been on a training camp in Spain with his team-mates in January.

As well as the UAE Tour, he is expected to take part in the Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo. He is also planning to compete in the Tour of Flanders, La Fleche Wallone, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, as well as both Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana Grand Tours. He may also participate at the Tour of Slovenia as a homecoming.

