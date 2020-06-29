Tadej Pogacar takes victory at the Slovenia National Championship

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar claimed victory at the time trial at the National Championships of Slovenia on Sunday, taking the win ahead of runner-up Primoz Roglic.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic came in eight seconds behind Pogacar on the 15.7 kilometre course between Zgornje Gorje and Pokljuka, with riders fighting through wet conditions in the Alpine nation.

Pogacar crossed the line in 31 minutes and 10 seconds.

Cycling Cycling-Virtual Tour de France in July to include women AN HOUR AGO

It came one week after a similarly tight finish between the same pair as they arrived together to the last kilometres of the mountain finish at the road race of the championships. Roglic managed to attack at the last kilometre and was crowned national champion marginally ahead of Pogacar.

UAE Team Emirates' Jan Polanc, Janez Brajkovic (Adria Mobil) and Marko Pavlic (unattached) completed the top five of the time trial.

Tour de France Tour de France organisers request Grand Departure re-scheduling with Copenhagen 3 HOURS AGO

Play Icon