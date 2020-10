Cycling

Tao Geoghegan Hart had a wise soul in a young body, he was destined to be a leader' - Axel Merckx

Axel Merckx was Tao Geoghegan Hart’s first team manager as a professional, and says that some of the decisions made by the young Londoner early in his career were the foundations of his remarkable success in 2020.

00:04:06, 5 views, 5 hours ago