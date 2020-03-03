Team Ineos DS Nicolas Portal dies aged 40

In a statement on the team website Team Ineos said:

" It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved team mate, colleague and friend Nico Portal who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra. "

"We are all overcome with grief at this terrible news and would ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

"RIP Nico - your spirit will always be with us on the road and you will forever be in our hearts."

Portal retired from professional racing in 2010 whilst with Team Sky and he immediately joined the team as a manager.

It is being reported in France and Italy that the cause of death was a sudden heart attack.

In 2011 he was promoted to the DS role taking over from the recently retired Sean Yates and was the youngest DS at the 2013 Tour de France when Chris Froome won his first yellow jersey.

During his tenure Team Sky/Ineos were became a dominant force in the peloton and helped guide Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal to victory.

Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui tweeted “Nico Portal was a rare being in professional sport - a gentleman who always had time and a smile for everyone.

“I first met him a rider and through all his success as a DS, he never seemed to change. A kindly father, and father figure. My heart goes out to his family and the team.”