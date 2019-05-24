Geoghegan Hart, who had won two stages of the Tour of the Alps before the Giro, had been in the day’s breakaway when he hit the deck with around 120 kilometres remaining of the 196km stage from Pinerolo to Ceresole Reale.

"Following today's crash, we can confirm Geoghegan Hart has suffered a fractured right clavicle. He will fly home from the Giro tomorrow," his team wrote on Twitter.

The 24-year-old Londoner had started the Giro as one of two team leaders for Ineos alongside Pavel Sivakov, with the young pair having been elevated to that status after a broken collarbone ruled Egan Bernal out of the race.

Two crashes on stage three had seen Hart lose time, however, and he had begun the day 33rd in the General Classification, almost 12 minutes down on UAE Team Emirates rider Polanc.

With additional reporting from PA Sport