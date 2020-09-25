Team Ineos have confirmed the signings of Tom Pidcock, Richie Porte, Laurens de Plus and Dani Martinez to their 2021 roster. They will join Adam Yates at the British team next season.
“This season we have seen a change in both individual performance levels and the collective strength of teams,” said team principal Dave Brailsford.
Riders are better prepared and teams more organised. The intensity of competition is increasing and it’s getting more difficult to win. We are relishing this challenge and focused on coming back stronger. The riders themselves are at the heart of any team and each one of our new signings forms a key part of the evolution of the Team.