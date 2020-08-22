Team Ineos withdraw from Italian National Championship after positive Covid-19 test

Team Ineos withdrew its squad from the Italian National Championship on Saturday as a precautionary measure following their rider Leonardo Basso testing positive for Covid-19.

The British-based team said in a statement that Basso, 'has been and remains asymptomatic.'

Tour de France Mark Cavendish left out of Bahrain McLaren squad for Tour de France YESTERDAY AT 14:35

The statement continued:

"Apart from a visit for treatment on his knee at his local medical centre eight days ago, Leonardo has been at home in Asolo with his girlfriend and training alone over the last 10 days.

"He tested negative on Tuesday. He has remained at home and did not join the team at their hotel in recent days. However, he carried out the time trial recon with Filippo Ganna yesterday and went on a training ride with him, Salvatore Puccio and Gianni Moscon this morning.

"In line with protocols all four riders will now self isolate for 14 days.

"Four staff members will also self isolate as they are considered secondary contacts. Although they have been in contact with the riders wearing masks, observing social distancing and other protocols the Team believes this to be a prudent precaution. We will also support Leo with any contact tracing with any friends and family as appropriate over the coming period."

The move comes after news that protocols for this year's delayed Tour de France mean that squads that have two or more positive coronavirus results will have to withdraw from the event.

Play Icon WATCH 'Take a bow!' - Audrey Cordon-Ragot takes French national title 00:03:48

Vuelta a Burgos Mark Cavendish ready to support Mikael Landa at the Vuelta a Burgos 25/07/2020 AT 15:28