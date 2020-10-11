Mark Cavendish's career may be coming to a close.

The legendary British cyclist got himself in the breakaway in Gent-Wevelgem, a rare choice for a sprint cyclist, and Cavendish's post-race interview suggested that the move may have been an act of bowing out in style.

Speaking on Belgian television after Gent-Wevelgem, a visibly emotional Cavendish said "that’s perhaps the last race of my career", and when pushed for further comment he composed himself amidst the tears and added "maybe, yeah" before cycling away from the prying eyes of the television cameras.

Cavendish's comments come amid reports that the 35-year-old has yet to agree a contract with Bahrain-McLaren beyond the remainder of this season.

More to follow...

