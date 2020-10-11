Rod Ellingworth says the next few weeks will prove critical in determining the future of Mark Cavendish, who hinted at retirement after Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

The 35-year-old has yet to agree a contract with Bahrain-McLaren beyond the remainder of this season, and said – holding back tears - after the cobbled classic that “this may have been my last race".

However, Ellingworth speaking on the latest episode of the Breakaway told Chennaoui that there were many moving parts determining the make-up of the Bahrain-McLaren roster for 2021.

“We are still talking; obviously due to the situation this season, everything is happening later in the season as well,” Ellingworth said.

“So, recruitment is happening later, we are still not complete for next year. We have only recently secured finances going forward. Mark, like many other riders, will be out of contract, but discussions are going on.

“Mark is getting to the age where he is probably thinking about post-cycling, and he has not had the successful season he would have hoped for. I have not spoken to him about that in the last few days so let’s see, but the next few weeks will be critical for all riders out of contract.”

