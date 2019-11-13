Getty Images

ATP Finals Day Four Order of Play: Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic

ATP Finals Day Four Order of Play: Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic
By Eurosport UK

1 hour agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic in a match that decides who will go through to the last four of the ATP Finals.

Federer lost his group opener to Dominic Thiem before rallying to beat Italian Matteo Berrettini, while Novak Djokovic started his tournament with a win against the Italian before losing to Thiem himself.

The winner of this crucial head-to-head between the world No 2 and 3 will progress to the semi-finals.

The afternoon session sees Berrettini take on Thiem in a dead rubber, although Thiem will want to head into the semi-finals with a 100 per cent record.

ATP Finals Day Five

Afternoon session

12pm GMT

L Kubot/M Melo vs R Ram/J Salisbury

2pm GMT

D Thiem vs M Berrettini

Evening session

12pm GMT

R Klaasen/M Venus vs I Dodig/F Polasek

8pm GMT

N Djokovic vs R Federer

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react