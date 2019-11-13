Federer lost his group opener to Dominic Thiem before rallying to beat Italian Matteo Berrettini, while Novak Djokovic started his tournament with a win against the Italian before losing to Thiem himself.

The winner of this crucial head-to-head between the world No 2 and 3 will progress to the semi-finals.

The afternoon session sees Berrettini take on Thiem in a dead rubber, although Thiem will want to head into the semi-finals with a 100 per cent record.

ATP Finals Day Five

Afternoon session

12pm GMT

L Kubot/M Melo vs R Ram/J Salisbury

2pm GMT

D Thiem vs M Berrettini

Evening session

12pm GMT

R Klaasen/M Venus vs I Dodig/F Polasek

8pm GMT

N Djokovic vs R Federer