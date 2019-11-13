Getty Images
ATP Finals Day Four Order of Play: Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic in a match that decides who will go through to the last four of the ATP Finals.
Federer lost his group opener to Dominic Thiem before rallying to beat Italian Matteo Berrettini, while Novak Djokovic started his tournament with a win against the Italian before losing to Thiem himself.
The winner of this crucial head-to-head between the world No 2 and 3 will progress to the semi-finals.
The afternoon session sees Berrettini take on Thiem in a dead rubber, although Thiem will want to head into the semi-finals with a 100 per cent record.
ATP Finals Day Five
Afternoon session
12pm GMT
L Kubot/M Melo vs R Ram/J Salisbury
2pm GMT
D Thiem vs M Berrettini
Evening session
12pm GMT
R Klaasen/M Venus vs I Dodig/F Polasek
8pm GMT
N Djokovic vs R Federer