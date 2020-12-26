Eurosport's Average Man has taken on some monstrous challenges in recent years. Here are three of the most extreme.

First up, our average man took on the legendary Zoncolan in Italy. The climb has an average gradient of 12.8% and has several ramps that hit 23%. It last featured on the Giro in 2018 – a stage won by Chris Froome.

Average man v Zoncolan: How will our journalist fare on the legendary climb

Lagos de Covadonga represents one of Spanish cycling’s most iconic climbs – spectacular and terrifying in equal measure, and has become a staple of the Vuelta. However, can Eurosport’s 'Average Man' Tom Bennett scale the peak and reach the sensational scenery at the summit?

Average Man vs Covadonga: Can our novice conquer Spain’s most spectacular climb?

For his final challenge, Tom took on Hardknott Pass, the toughest climb in England, and underwent an intense training programme to see how much his fitness and ability could improve in just six weeks.

Average Man vs Hardknott Pass

