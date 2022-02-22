QuickStep-Apha Vinyl Team manager Patrick Lefevere has opened the door for Mark Cavendish to ride the Tour de France again.

Jakobsen appeared to have the edge over Cavendish in recent weeks for the single sprinter's spot on the team, and said he was among other sprinters currently on the long list to ride the tour, with Cavendish tipped for the Giro d'Italia.

But Cavendish won four stages and the green jersey at last year's Tour, and Lefevere says the 'best rider will go' this time around.

"I know that Fabio Jakobsen said at the media day in Calpe at the beginning of January that he is normal going (to the Tour de France), but I have a long list," Lefevere said after watching Cavendish win in Abu Dhabi.

"So much can still happen, look what happened last year…

"The best one will go to the Tour and then they have to finish it off against all the other sprinters. I'm especially happy that my two sprinters are on the march. Cavendish is already on the list of the Giro. Then we'll see, huh. Let's start another part of the season this weekend.”

