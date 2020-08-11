Are Jumbo-Visma now a better team than Ineos? – The Bradley Wiggins Show

Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin (C) and Steven Kruiswijk (L) and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (R) attend the presentation of Team Jumbo-Visma cycling team at the HEMA headquarters in Amsterdam on December 20, 2019

In the latest episode of the Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, Wiggins suggests that Jumbo-Visma may have overtaken Ineos as the strongest all-round team in the sport.

Play Icon

Cycling Bradley Wiggins: Jumbo-Visma can challenge Ineos as best team in cycling YESTERDAY AT 11:39

Wiggins' comments come after a weekend that saw the Dutch side out-perform Ineos in the Tour de l’Ain, with Primoz Roglic taking the title in a field that included Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome. While on Saturday it was a Jumbo-Visma rider, Wout van Aert, who took the opening Monument of the season with victory in Milan – SanRemo.

“They do everything now don’t they,” Wiggins told hosts Graham Willgoss in episode four of the current podcast season.

“They might not win everything but they place riders in Grand Tours more consistently, they win these one-day races, they won the team time trial in the Tour last year.

“I know Ineos get the job done when it really matters but where was (Michal) Kwiatkowski on Saturday? I think he was quite far down, top 50 maybe. They (Jumbo-Visma) seem to have riders in every kind of race, they’ve really come to the fore now.”

Play Icon WATCH Bradley Wiggins: Jumbo-Visma can challenge Ineos as best team in cycling 00:07:44

Jumbo-Visma come into the 2020 Grand Tour season with a roster capable of challenging Ineos’ dominance in the mountains. For a number of years the British-run team have been able to control climbing days due to an overwhelming depth of talent in their team, but it appears that now they will face a stern challenge to that dominance.

Tom Dumoulin, George Bennett, Steven Kruijswijk, Van Aert, Laurens de Plus and Primoz Roglic is a formidable team, and it was Roglic who looked the strongest of all the riders in France last week, out-performing defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal in Saturday’s queen stage.

“It’s exciting we’re seeing the glimmers of what might happen at the Tour de France,” podcast guest Laura Winter told Wiggins and Willgoss. “We’re trying to work out: ‘Who’s in shape? What’s he got?’

Roglic is clearly in good shape, and Jumbo-Visma will certainly be very happy with the way the train is going. Ineos perhaps have questions to answer now, but are probably glad to have seen this first mountains showdown and know where each other are at.

Apple podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Although Egan Bernal performed well in the Tour de l’Ain, Ineos were far from their best, with Chris Froome finishing over 26 minutes back in the General Classification standings and Geraint Thomas little better with a 21-minute deficit to Roglic.

Wiggins, however, believes that Ineos won’t be panicking just yet, with the Tour still three weeks away.

“They’ll have been up at altitude and they’ll have done a heavy block, so they’ll have all been at different stages,” he said.

I think Bernal has been back in Colombia training so they’re on different levels. and obviously they’ll have a lot of residual fatigue before they start tapering ten days before the tour. It takes time for that. You need two weeks to soak up that work and then see the benefit of that.

“Bear in mind we’re three weeks away from the Tour now, the business end of the Tour is five weeks away, so you don’t want to be backing off yet. There’s still time to get improvements and Froome will improve with every race he does because of where he’s coming from, which was basically in intensive care at one point. He was in critical condition when he actually had the accident. Every day is a bonus for him and if you told him he’d be back racing a year ago and told him he’d be in the Tour team he’d have taken that, wouldn’t he.”

However, for all the hope of an improvement in Ineos’ performances, Wiggins believes that the fairy-tale Tour de France win may be beyond Froome this year.

“Everyone wanted that fairy-tale recovery from that horror crash – a crash that would have ended many careers last year. We wanted to see Chris Froome back to his best last year with Ineos, back to the best Grand Tour winning form that he can possess. It doesn’t look like, at the moment, we are seeing that.”

Play Icon

Cycling Bradley Wiggins on cycling safety after Fabio Jakobsen crash: 'Something has to change' YESTERDAY AT 08:58