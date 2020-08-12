Is Annemiek van Vleuten’s dominance good or bad for women’s cycling? – The Bradley Wiggins Show

Bradley Wiggins and host Graham Willgoss were joined by Laura Winter in the latest episode of the Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, and the trio took a long look at the dominance of Annemiek van Vleuten and whether it’s a good thing for women’s cycling that she is winning almost every race she enters.

Van Vleuten’s triumph in Strade Bianche at the start of August means she has won each of the last six races she has entered, a run that includes all five races so far this season and the World Championships in Yorkshire last September.

But is that sort of dominance, particularly given the breakaway style of many of Van Vleuten’s wins, a positive for the sport?

The case against: Van Vleuten’s dominance is stifling development

Winter believes that Van Vleuten is taking women’s cycling to a new level, but her doing so may be at the detriment of the sport overall.

“Is it good for any sport if one athlete is consistently winning and consistently dominant and not just winning by an inch or half a second or winning by a bike length?” Winter asked. “We’re talking on another level, that’s the language we’re using with Annemiek.

“She is on this other level and if you look beyond that the rest of the peloton is exciting, there’s strength in depth there but you’ve just got this one rider who’s doing things differently, who’s training in different ways.

She went on a 400km ride in lockdown for fun, she’s putting in insane mileage, she trains with the men, she trains at altitude, she’s doing all the right things she needs to do. I just want to see other women, other riders in the peloton step it up and to challenge her and for the sport to grow from that dominance.

“I don’t want to see one rider dominating throughout the season. I think it’s fair to say no one wants to see that in any sport because rightly or wrongly it does make it a little bit dull.”

But why would such excellence be a bad thing? As Wiggins pointed out, a lack of variation in winners could put off sponsors:

“We’re a little bit biased in that we’re talking with an interest in the sustainability of women’s cycling, getting sponsors and money coming in,” he said. “This doesn’t help that because you need a mixed bag of winners and teams, ideally shared out, for the sponsors to stay in or invest in those teams. If one rider’s always winning, what teams can go with a CV to sponsors?”

The case for: Van Vleuten’s dominance is inspiring a new generation

But could Van Vleuten’s brilliance, which is attracting wider media attention in a manner rarely seen before in women’s cycling, attract a whole new generation of talent to the sport?

That, Wiggins says, could be the impact of such a string of eye-catching wins:

You can imagine that every little girl wants to be Van Vleuten in her country.

“Anyone who dominates a sport creates societal change in their country," he continued. "Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, the British Cycling Team that dominate track cycling… look at the boom in cycling in this country from 2012 onwards.

"So from that point of view of participation in the sport you need a dominant figure. Ronaldo in Portugal, Messi in Argentina, Maradona, the history of that, it creates societal change so that kids are inspired, they became national heroes. People want to take that sport up."

Is there a right answer?

“I’m not going to detract from AVV and her brilliance as a rider, the way she trains at Mitchelton-Scott and the environment that they’ve put her in which has enabled such excellence, such brilliance, such dominance,” Winter said.

“But I don’t think it’s a great thing for any sport, be it women’s cycling, men’s cycling, F1, whatever sport you’re looking at for one team, or one rider, or one athlete to be so dominant and not be challenged.”

And Brad agreed, to a point, saying:

I agree with Laura but there’s also a flip side. Do you want more people taking up the sport because there’s a dominant figure and someone who inspires people and kids? But if that rider’s winning everything then who’s investing in the teams that don’t win anything?

What do you think? Is Annemiek van Vleuten’s dominance a good or bad thing for women’s cycling?

