The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast returns for 2020: New episodes from Monday

The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport returns for another 20-episode run in 2020 - plus special bonus episodes - kicking off this Monday, March 16. Graham Willgoss, who also presents Eurosport's Re-Cycle cycling history podcast, returns as the show's host.

The first batch of episodes, running up until April 20, will focus on the early part of the season and unpick some of the big themes of 2020.

Sir Bradley Wiggins said: "I'm really looking forward to getting back to it. It's really developed over the last couple of years, growing more and more successful and I'm confident we can continue that for 2020.

" We'll have some great guests, sure to provide cycling fans with some interesting views and discussion from all the key moments of the season. "

The Bradley Wiggins Show will be available on all major podcast providers including iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and via eurosport.co.uk. So wherever you get your podcasts, the first episode of the 2020 season will be ready and waiting for you on Monday morning.

Wiggins, the only cyclist to have won both World Championships and Olympic gold medals on the track and road, as well as the Tour de France, will give his unique perspective on all the major talking points as the season unfolds as he is joined by an array of special guests throughout 2020.

The series follows an impressive second season with the podcast reaching top spot in the Sport and Recreation category in the iTunes chart, making it the most‐listened to sports podcast during the Tour de France. You can download previous episodes and check out the full series here.

Fans of cycling can also enjoy the return of Eurosport's Re-Cycle podcast, which takes an insightful and entertaining look back at fascinating moments in the history of the sport.

