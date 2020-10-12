On the latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show, Brad is joined by Pippa York where they discuss the sacrifices required to become a professional cyclist.

York is a British cycling trailblazer, having finished fourth in the 71st edition of the Tour de France in 1984, topping the King of the Mountains classification. The climber went on to finish second at the 1987 Giro d’Italia, again winning the King of the Mountains, and twice finished second at the Vuelta, in 1985 and 1986.

York would, in 1995, go on to become a coach at British Cycling, where she would encounter Wiggins as a junior.

“I understood the steps that were needed to become a pro rider,” said York of the experience required to coach within the national set-up.

Some of the young riders would say: ‘I would like to be a pro rider’. Liking something is not good enough. You have to want it. Bradley would say: ‘I want to be a pro bike rider.’ There is a big difference between liking something and wanting something. It is a totally different mentality.

It was, York added, the difference in mentality that separated those who would make it to the pro ranks and those who would not.

“Attitude and results distinguished those who liked it and those who wanted it,” continued York.

The guys who wanted it just kept fighting. They might not have had the talent but they had the commitment. Those who had both the talent and commitment turned pro.

There were – and are – York posits, four crucial building blocks to becoming a pro rider.

“Being a pro bike rider is not difficult,” added the 62-year-old.

All you need is the talent, commitment and the health and the ability to cope with it mentally. They are the four things you need. And after that it is a series of steps. Everybody has a certain amount of ego and selfishness, but you have to have a load of ambition and not care what people say to you.

“When I said I wanted to be a pro people used to say to me: ‘You can’t do that’. And I’d think, why can’t I?

York coached Wiggins within the British Cycling set-up and identified the future Tour de France winner as a cyclist with talent.

“Brad had the talent but then it was a matter of could he cope with the workload. Does he have the ambition, and does he have the health? It is okay coping with the workload as long as it does not have a detrimental impact on your health,” continued York.

However, ambition came at a cost:

With the ambition – do you have the commitment? Can you cope with the amount of selfish stuff you have to do? You can see that affects the people around you. You know you are being selfish, and it hurts you. You know why you are doing it, but it doesn’t sit well because it is not a socially accepted thing to do.

“However, when you are at the front of the race you forget that because it is exciting, and you live in the moments that people remember.”

