Cycling

The Cycling Show: Inside the Race - Ineos Grenadiers DS Matteo Tosatto on Tao Geoghegan Hart's 2020 Giro, stage 20 win

Ineos Grenadiers DS Matteo Tosatto breaks down Tao Geoghegan Hart's crucial 2020 Giro, stage 20 win. The Brit navigated the gruelling 190km Alba to Sestriere mountain stage on his way to winning the overall race.

00:05:14, 44 minutes ago