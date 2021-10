Cycling

The Cycling Show - Inside the Race: Tom Southam on Alberto Bettiol's Stage 18 win at Giro d'Italia

The Cycling Show - Inside the Race: Tom Southam on Alberto Bettiol's Stage 18 win at the Giro d'Italia. Watch top cycling live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:23, 27 minutes ago