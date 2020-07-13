The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

Sean Kelly, Eddy Merckx and Bradley Wiggins
We would like to welcome to you to the first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.
The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16
- Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 18/07 - Final
- Sunday 19/07 – The result!
The legendary Eddy Merckx is in round one as well as Eurosport pundits Sean Kelly and Sir Bradley Wiggins!
Eddy Merckx v Hugo Koblet
Laurent Fignon v Pedro Delgado
Alfredo Binda v Stephen Roche
Gino Bartali v Sean Kelly
Fausto Coppi v Ivan Basso
Louison Bobet v Bernard Thevenet
Fiorenzo Magni v Bradley Wiggins
Miguel Indurain v Alejandro Valverde
