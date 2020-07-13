The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

We would like to welcome to you to the first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?

Tour de France April Tacey wins again at Virtual Tour de France YESTERDAY AT 17:08

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16

Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals

Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals

Saturday 18/07 - Final

Sunday 19/07 – The result!

The legendary Eddy Merckx is in round one as well as Eurosport pundits Sean Kelly and Sir Bradley Wiggins!

Eddy Merckx v Hugo Koblet

Poll Eddy Merckx v Hugo Koblet Eddy Merckx Hugo Koblet

Laurent Fignon v Pedro Delgado

Poll Laurent Fignon v Pedro Delgado Laurent Fignon Pedro Delgado

Alfredo Binda v Stephen Roche

Poll Alfredo Binda v Stephen Roche Alfredo Binda Stephen Roche

Gino Bartali v Sean Kelly

Poll Gino Bartali v Sean Kelly Gino Bartali Sean Kelly

Fausto Coppi v Ivan Basso

Poll Fausto Coppi v Ivan Basso Fausto Coppi Ivan Basso

Louison Bobet v Bernard Thevenet

Poll Louison Bobet v Bernard Thevenet Louison Bobet Bernard Thevenet

Fiorenzo Magni v Bradley Wiggins

Poll Florenzo Magni v Bradley Wiggins Florenzo Magni Bradley Wiggins

Miguel Indurain v Alejandro Valverde

Poll Miguel Indurain v Alejandro Valverde Miguel Indurain Alejandro Valverde

Play Icon

Cycling Freddy Ovett takes Stage 4 win at Virtual Tour de France YESTERDAY AT 15:07

Play Icon