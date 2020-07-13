Cycling

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

Sean Kelly, Eddy Merckx and Bradley Wiggins

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
32 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you to the first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?

Tour de France

April Tacey wins again at Virtual Tour de France

YESTERDAY AT 17:08

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16
  • Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 18/07 - Final
  • Sunday 19/07 – The result!

The legendary Eddy Merckx is in round one as well as Eurosport pundits Sean Kelly and Sir Bradley Wiggins!

Eddy Merckx v Hugo Koblet

Poll
Eddy Merckx v Hugo Koblet
Eddy Merckx
Hugo Koblet

Laurent Fignon v Pedro Delgado

Poll
Laurent Fignon v Pedro Delgado
Laurent Fignon
Pedro Delgado

Alfredo Binda v Stephen Roche

Poll
Alfredo Binda v Stephen Roche
Alfredo Binda
Stephen Roche

Gino Bartali v Sean Kelly

Poll
Gino Bartali v Sean Kelly
Gino Bartali
Sean Kelly

Fausto Coppi v Ivan Basso

Poll
Fausto Coppi v Ivan Basso
Fausto Coppi
Ivan Basso

Louison Bobet v Bernard Thevenet

Poll
Louison Bobet v Bernard Thevenet
Louison Bobet
Bernard Thevenet

Fiorenzo Magni v Bradley Wiggins

Poll
Florenzo Magni v Bradley Wiggins
Florenzo Magni
Bradley Wiggins

Miguel Indurain v Alejandro Valverde

Poll
Miguel Indurain v Alejandro Valverde
Miguel Indurain
Alejandro Valverde
