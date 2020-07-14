The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16

Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals

Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals

Saturday 18/07 - Final

Sunday 19/07 – The result!

In the second part of round two we have Bernard Hinault, Chris Froome and Jacques Anquetil in action!

Bernard Hinault v Geraint Thomas

Jan Ullrich v Nairo Quintana

Felice Gimondi v Marco Pantani

Chris Froome v Federico Bahamontes

Jacques Anquetil v Gianni Bugno

Greg LeMond v Giuseppe Saronni

Vincenzo Nibali v Luis Ocana

Alberto Contador v Tom Dumoulin

