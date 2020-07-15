The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

We're into the last 16 now and there are some brilliant match-ups this time around.

Eddy Merckx v Laurent Fignon

Poll Eddy Merckx v Laurent Fignon Eddy Merckx Laurent Fignon

Stephen Roche v Sean Kelly

Poll Stephen Roche v Sean Kelly Stephen Roche Sean Kelly

Fausto Coppi v Bernard Thevenet

Poll Fausto Coppi v Bernard Thevenet Fausto Coppi Bernard Thevenet

Bradley Wiggins v Miguel Andurain

Poll Bradley Wiggins v Miguel Andurain Bradley Wiggins Miguel Andurain

Bernard Hinault v Jan Ullrich

Poll Bernard Hinault v Jan Ullrich Bernard Hinault Jan Ullrich

Marco Pantani v Chris Froome

Poll Bernard Hinault v Jan Ullrich Bernard Hinault Jan Ullrich

Jacques Anquetil v Greg LeMond

Poll Jacques Anquetil v Greg LeMond Jacques Anquetil Greg LeMond

Vincenzo Nibali v Alberto Contador

Poll Vincenzo Nibali v Alberto Contador Vincenzo Nibali Alberto Contador

