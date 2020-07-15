The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

Sean Kelly, Eddy Merckx and Bradley Wiggins
We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.
The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16
- Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 18/07 - Final
- Sunday 19/07 – The result!
We're into the last 16 now and there are some brilliant match-ups this time around.
Eddy Merckx v Laurent Fignon
Stephen Roche v Sean Kelly
Fausto Coppi v Bernard Thevenet
Bradley Wiggins v Miguel Andurain
Bernard Hinault v Jan Ullrich
Marco Pantani v Chris Froome
Jacques Anquetil v Greg LeMond
Vincenzo Nibali v Alberto Contador
