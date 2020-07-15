Cycling

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

Sean Kelly, Eddy Merckx and Bradley Wiggins

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16
  • Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 18/07 - Final
  • Sunday 19/07 – The result!

We're into the last 16 now and there are some brilliant match-ups this time around.

Eddy Merckx v Laurent Fignon

Poll
Eddy Merckx v Laurent Fignon
Eddy Merckx
Laurent Fignon

Stephen Roche v Sean Kelly

Poll
Stephen Roche v Sean Kelly
Stephen Roche
Sean Kelly

Fausto Coppi v Bernard Thevenet

Poll
Fausto Coppi v Bernard Thevenet
Fausto Coppi
Bernard Thevenet

Bradley Wiggins v Miguel Andurain

Poll
Bradley Wiggins v Miguel Andurain
Bradley Wiggins
Miguel Andurain

Bernard Hinault v Jan Ullrich

Poll
Bernard Hinault v Jan Ullrich
Bernard Hinault
Jan Ullrich

Marco Pantani v Chris Froome

Poll
Marco Pantani
Chris Froome
Bernard Hinault
Jan Ullrich

Jacques Anquetil v Greg LeMond

Poll
Jacques Anquetil v Greg LeMond
Jacques Anquetil
Greg LeMond

Vincenzo Nibali v Alberto Contador

Poll
Vincenzo Nibali v Alberto Contador
Vincenzo Nibali
Alberto Contador
What's On