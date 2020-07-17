The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

We're into the semi-finals now and there are some brilliant match-ups this time around.

Eddy Merckx v Miguel Indurain

Poll Eddy Merckx v Miguel Indurain Eddy Merckx Miguel Indurain

Bernard Hinault v Alberto Contador

Poll Bernard Hinault v Alberto Contador Bernard Hinault Alberto Contador

