The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever

YESTERDAY AT 14:27

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16
  • Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 18/07 - Final
  • Sunday 19/07 – The result!

We're into the semi-finals now and there are some brilliant match-ups this time around.

Eddy Merckx v Miguel Indurain

Poll
Eddy Merckx v Miguel Indurain
Eddy Merckx
Miguel Indurain

Bernard Hinault v Alberto Contador

Poll
Bernard Hinault v Alberto Contador
Bernard Hinault
Alberto Contador
What's On