Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx
We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.
The next topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?
Cycling
The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever
YESTERDAY AT 14:27
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16
- Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 18/07 - Final
- Sunday 19/07 – The result!
We're into the semi-finals now and there are some brilliant match-ups this time around.
Eddy Merckx v Miguel Indurain
Bernard Hinault v Alberto Contador
