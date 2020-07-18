The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever - Eddy Merckx v Bernard Hinault

Eurosport Cup
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.
The current topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16
- Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 18/07 - Final
- Sunday 19/07 – The result!
We're into the semi-finals now and there are some brilliant match-ups this time around.
Eddy Merckx v Bernard Hinault
