Cycling

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever - Eddy Merckx v Bernard Hinault

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Eurosport Cup

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

The current topic is: Who is the greatest Grand Tour General Classification rider of all time?

Cycling

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins queen stage of Virtual Tour de France on Mont Ventoux

19 MINUTES AGO

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 13/07 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 14/07 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 15/07 – Last-16
  • Thursday 16/07 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 17/07 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 18/07 - Final
  • Sunday 19/07 – The result!

We're into the semi-finals now and there are some brilliant match-ups this time around.

Eddy Merckx v Bernard Hinault

Poll
Eddy Merckx v Bernard Hinault
Eddy Merckx
Bernard Hinault
Play Icon
Tour de France

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio happy with 'smooth' win after previous technical issues

AN HOUR AGO
Tour de France

Re-Cycle: When Eddy Merckx descended the Galibier for victory in Valloire in 1972

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On