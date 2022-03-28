Egan Bernal is back riding his bike two months after colliding with a bus that left him fighting for his life.

On January 24, Bernal rode into a bus at close to 65kph while on his time trial bike.

Ad

According to an Ineos medical update, Bernal suffered a fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, a fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung and several fractured ribs after the crash.

Tour de France Pogacar has 'fear factor', only Roglic can stop him – Wiggins 24/03/2022 AT 13:41

He was treated at the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana and required spinal surgery and further operations to correct numerous fractures.

Despite the horrific incident, Bernal appears to be recovering at a far quicker rate than expected.

To celebrate the landmark moment of him returning to the saddle on the road, the Ineos Grenadiers rider posted a picture of himself in the Colombian countryside with his brother Ronald, and teammate and friend Brandon Rivera.

He wrote underneath the pictures: “The happiest day of my life”

“After two months and 20 broken bones, here I am, and I want more!”

Bernal's coach Xabier Artexte said he could be back in competitive action in 2023 or even the end of 2022.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this month: “He is working to get back as soon as possible.

“It could be 2023 but also the end of this year. We must not rule it out, far from it."

'A great champion' - Bernal now showing he can match Roglic, says Wiggins

---

Watch the Tour of Flanders and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+

Cycling 'The best of the best' - Pogacar 'a level above' and will dominate cycling - Porte 16/03/2022 AT 10:41