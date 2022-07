Cycling

The Power of Initiative: Geoff Thomas and The Tour 21

Former England international footballer Geoff Thomas was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2003. He took up cycling not long after and has been raising money for charity ever since. The Power of Sport will feature interviews with some of the biggest personalities from across the globe, look at the best of the recent sports action, look towards the week of sport ahead.

