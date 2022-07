Cycling

The Power of Rivalry - Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar lighting up cycling world

In the Power of Rivalry we look at cycling rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar and their battle at the 2022 Tour de France. Power of Sport is available to watch on Eurosport, discovery+ (selected markets) and Eurosport's digital platforms.

00:03:41, 20 minutes ago