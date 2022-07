Cycling

The Power of Trailblazers: Alfonsina Strada

The Power of Sport looks at the story of Alfonsina Strada, the trailblazing female cyclist who would have been “very proud” to see the fruits of her labour. Strada rode with the men in the Giro d’Italia back in 1924. Now, the 33rd edition of the Giro d’Italia Donne is under way, and you can follow all the action live on Eurosport through to its conclusion in Padua on the 10th July.

