UAE Team Emirates’ Matteo Trentin agrees with Chris Froome that riding time trial bikes threatens cyclists’ safety, but the fundamental problem is posed by cars.

Trentin represents riders as a member of the professional competitive cyclist union, and also attends UCI committee meetings. The 32-year-old Italian recently suggested gravel needed to be introduced to road races, which kicked off a wider discussion of rider safety that Froome expounded on in his blog.

Froome suffered a huge crash in 2019 at the Criterium du Dauphine and he has yet to rediscover his best form after a long stretch of surgery and rehab. The 36-year-old believes that the riding position of time trial bikes is inherently dangerous.

Another rider, Egan Bernal, recently suffered a huge crash, one that put both his life and career in doubt. Tom Pidock also believes that professional cyclists need to find a less dangerous way to train for time trials.

"I will never be good in the TT, so I don't really care," Trentin joked.

"Of course, the point of Chris of training on the road with the TT bike is correct, but I would add that it's not a TT bike problem; the problem is the traffic, the problem is the amount of people in cars today.

"Actually, even the small roads in the countryside can be dangerous, but it's not because you have a TT bike; it's because you have a bike. You're not protected from crashing into a car, and people are getting more and more anxious to pass a bike for basically no reason.

"It's actually a problem of how people are thinking sitting in a car, or maybe also sometimes how cyclists are thinking sitting on a bike. It has to be nicer. Sharing the roads has to be nicer than it is now."

Speaking to Cyclingnews , he suggested changes, such as: "It's habit. You need to change people's minds and that takes a lot of time.

"It's not a pro cycling thing. We are a small fraction of the people biking on the road every day — a really, really small fraction. The bigger user of the roads on the bike are tourists or even kids going to school or people going to work, and we need to be more concerned about them than about us. It's our job, we know how to act on the road.

"Of course, an accident can be behind every corner, but if you see the statistics, it's like 99 per cent of the people injured on bikes by traffic are normal people."

Trentin believes that the dangers could imperil the sport of cycling if they are not addressed.

"Be more involved in spreading the message to the world, even in the races — something we don't do for the moment. It's something like when the races become a breakthrough problem in the sport,” he said to fellow riders.

"Every sport sends a message. For the future of cycling, which parents are going to have their kids at 12-13 going on the road? I think nobody. If you want to have riders in 20 year's time you need to solve this problem, you need to address this problem."

