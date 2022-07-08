Close to a century ago, Alfonsina Strada – a female Italian rider – made history by competing in the men’s Giro d’Italia in 1924.

Midway through the 33rd edition of the Giro d’Italia Donne, it is the ideal time to revisit her heroics, and just how brave this step from Strada was.

Ad

“People thought it obscene for a woman to ride a bike,” Anna Morini, the niece of Strada, says on The Power of Sport.

Cycling The Power of Trailblazers: Alfonsina Strada 33 MINUTES AGO

“Alfonsina was my father’s older sister, theirs was a very large family and the only person who worked was my grandfather, Carlo.

“One day, he came home with a bicycle, which he though he could use to get to work, but Alfonsina took the bike, she fell in love with it and never left it alone.”

Michela Girardengo, an Italian historian with a passion for cycling, described Strada as a woman who simply would not be “discouraged”.

“It was in 1917 when my great grandfather Costante Girardengo and Alfonsina Strada met at the Giro di Lombardia. My great grandfather immediately took a shine to this brave cyclist, the only female rider in an otherwise all-male Giro,” says Girardengo.

“My great grandfather was one of the few professional cyclists to accept it. They raced together in various velodromes in Orbetello. Alfonsina competed against my great grandfather.

“She was a woman who wouldn’t be discouraged, even though she was denigrated for her decision to be a cyclist.

“In 1924, the Giro d’Italia struggled for numbers because some of the greats of cycling at the time refused to take part in the race. Allowing Strada to participate was a winning idea.

“The objective was to demonstrate to people what women were capable of achieving.”

Far from fading into history, Strada’s story remains a source of inspiration for the current female riders of today.

Fellow Italian, Erica Magnaldi, is one of those as she cycles the same roads as Alfonsina almost a hundred years on.

“When I look at the performances of the riders in women’s races and I compare them with the times of the men, I realise that we are getting faster and faster,” Magnaldi adds.

“The women are getting stronger all the time and I think Alfonsina would be happy about that. She would be proud of us. She was the first to race against the men.

“If she were able to watch us compete, to see the passion that flows, it would surely make her very proud. Alfonsina would be happy to see the development of a movement that she started.”

The Power of Initiative: Geoff Thomas and The Tour 21

- - -

Stream the Giro Donne and Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Cycling The Power of Initiative: Geoff Thomas and The Tour 21 38 MINUTES AGO