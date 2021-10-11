The UCI has announced it helped evacuate 165 eligible refugees from Afghanistan - including female cyclists - following the Taliban takeover in August.

Cycling’s world governing body partnered with Sylvan Adams, the owner of Chris Froome’s team, Israel Start-Up Nation, as well as organisations like FIFA and the Asian Cycling Federation, after pleas from Afghans who had reached out to them.

38 have been resettled in Switzerland, where they will be able to use the UCI World Cycling Centre in Aigle, while the others are making Canada, the USA, France and Israel their new home.

Thousands of Afghans were evacuated from the country in August after the Taliban rapidly took control from the ruling government, as western forces withdrew.

"It is very important for the UCI to make a commitment to the members of the cycling family who are suffering due to the current situation in Afghanistan,” said UCI president David Lappartient.

“I am delighted that our efforts in this respect are providing opportunities for the people concerned in decent living conditions.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the governments of Switzerland, France, Canada, Albania, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and other countries which have worked on this project."

