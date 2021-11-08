Egan Bernal has denied that he is unhappy at Ineos Grenadiers and dismissed claims that he would look to leave the team.

Italian and Colombian press reported in September that he has become unsettled at the team despite his recent Giro d’Italia victory. He has also won the Tour de France with the team in previous seasons.

The 24-year-old Colombian has two years left on his contract which would complicate any attempts to leave the team.

Speaking to Cycling News , he denied that he had discussed a move with Israel Start-Up Nation.

"I never spoke with Israel," Bernal stated.

"Clearly many things get talked about, it's in the news, but I didn't want to get into that game of saying, 'I'm not going anywhere', or whatever. Nothing ever happened."

At the heart of the reports of disquiet were an unhappiness with the team tactics at the Vuelta a Espana, where Bernal fell back to sixth place.

Bernal denied problems from that disappointment with Yates, saying: "No. No, no, no. Just no, honestly.

I got on with Yates super well. He's a really calm guy, a rider with a lot of class.

"It really did go super well. It was the first race I did with him and it was all good. There is no problem, honestly."

Bernal throws hammer down as only Roglic can follow

The 2019 Tour de France winner hopes to lead the team into the 2022 edition.

