Cycling

‘There will be riders who feel like they need to prove a point’ – Ed Clancy previews Track World Championships

Ed Clancy joined this week’s Cycling Show to preview the Track World Championships, which start on Wednesday on Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+. Following the Worlds, the UCI Track Champions League is coming and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:04:35, an hour ago