Jumbo-Visma "would be stupid" not to give Wout van Aert a new contract extension to stay at Jumbo-Visma, according to Adam Blythe.

Van Aert impressed at this year’s Tour de France after a superb display, including dominating the green jersey, with his current deal runs out at the end of 2024. However it is suggested by reports from the Netherlands that he could sign a new contract that will see him stay until 2026.

Ad

Blythe believes that securing the 27-year-old Belgian for longer would keep him out of the clutches of rival teams who would be happy to spend big to get him.

Vuelta a España 'They're annoying me now!' - Blythe compares Jumbo-Visma to Ineos after latest signings 19/08/2022 AT 17:25

“It’s a wise thing to do because they don’t want him anywhere else,” Blythe said on The Breakaway. “Anyone else with enough money would take Wout van Aert. There’s a lot of teams, UAE Team Emirates, Ineos Grenadiers, who would give him more money than Jumbo-Visma do.

“He’s very comfortable, he’s very happy.”

Blythe thinks that there are few rivals to Van Aert’s effectiveness.

He continued: “From what he can do, there’s not many riders that can do what Wout van Aert can do.

“They’d be stupid not to sign him.”

Asked what kind of contract Van Aert could be looking at, Dan Lloyd estimated: “I think four million a year. [Peter] Sagan has been five million in the past, maybe even up to five.”

However, he cautioned: “It’s one of those things though. If I was the manager, I would be thinking, ‘I am underpaying given what he performed like at the Tour de France this year, and a lot of other races. However he’s got a contract to the end of ‘24, that’s another 30 months from here. I could also take the risk that we go a little further and we get him at a much lower price.’

“We never know what’s going to happen in the next two and a half years. The motivation, that’s a long time. If he starts winning left, right, and centre, Sagan at this point, I think Sagan’s lack of form is just being at the top for a long time and thinking, ‘How much longer do I want to be in this sport?’ as much as not being physically capable at this time.”

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes ‘You have to be realistic’ – Vos under no illusions over keeping yellow jersey 28/07/2022 AT 09:49