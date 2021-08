Cycling

'They have to take the race on' - Wiggins says Roglic and Jumbo-Visma need to step up

'I can see Primoz challenging for the stage win and taking the red jersey into the rest day, then it is game on.' - Sir Bradley Wiggins expects race favourite Primoz Roglic to step up his pursuit of the red jersey as the Slovenian looks to seal back-to-back Vuelta titles.

00:00:52, 11 minutes ago