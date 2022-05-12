Chris Froome has issued an upbeat report on his fitness, saying he has seen more improvement than had been the case for a couple of years.

The four-time Tour de France winner has been beset by fitness problems since picking up serious injuries in a crash in 2019.

It has been a long road to fitness for Froome, whose form in 2020 and 2021 was well below what he had produced in previous years.

The current season has not been good for his Israel-Premier Tech team, but he provided a positive update following the Tour of Romandie.

“It’s been hard work,” Froome said on his YouTube channel. “But there has been good morale on the team, everyone pulling hard for the leaders.”

Reflecting on his own fitness and form, Froome said:”Personally I have got a lot out of it.

“I think this race is moving me forward and I am certainly seeing a lot more progression than I’d seen last season for example.”

At 36, Froome is unlikely to ever scale the heights that made him a multiple Grand Tour winner, but he feels his body is responding well to the work he is putting in.

“Things are headed in the right direction,” Froome said. “It is nice to see the body responding.

“I’m already making a lot more headway than I made in the past couple of years already.

“The body is working in the way it should so now, I just need to do the work, do the hard miles, the hard training - lose a little bit more weight and keep things heading in the right direction.

“Onwards and upwards.”

Froome’s season goal is likely to be the Tour de France.

Tasting glory in a race he won in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 may be beyond him, but he spoke earlier in the season about wanting to be competitive again.

"I think it all depends on how everything goes on this next month and a half," he said . "I think that would be a final test to see if I'm ready to go back into a race like the Tour de France.

"Obviously, that would be the dream scenario for me. To get back into the Tour and be competitive again. But, there are lots of steps that need to come before that."

The Tour de France starts in Denmark on July 1.

