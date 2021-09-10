Tom Dumoulin will not race again in 2021 after breaking his wrist when hit by a car on a training ride.

The Dutchman was putting the finishing touches to his preparations for the World Championships later in September.

His plans have been ripped up after a collision with a car resulted in an injury which will require the Jumbo-Visma rider to undergo surgery.

Benelux Tour ‘Absolute masterclass’ – Bahrain Victorious delight as Mohoric wins final stage, Colbrelli tops GC 05/09/2021 AT 17:15

“This is a big disappointment,” Dumoulin said.

“My season is finished. That’s a big deception, because I just got really good at it again. Also, during the training today I felt really strong. I had a lot of confidence that I could ride a very strong month.”

The 30-year-old was looking to end his season on a high, having only returned to racing in June.

Dumoulin announced at the start of the year that he was taking a break from cycling after losing his appetite for the sport.

However, he returned refreshed in the summer and took a silver medal in the timetrail at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

After the World Championships, Dumoulin had set his sights on races in Italy - but he will now have to regroup for the 2022 season.

“I was really looking forward to that,” Dumoulin said of the block of racing, featuring II Lombardia, in Italy. “Those are races that suit me very well, but unfortunately it won’t be for this year.”

World Championships Dumoulin to take part in World Championships 02/08/2021 AT 13:50